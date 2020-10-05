Savannah Police investigate Cathy St. shooting, two people injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police investigate a shooting incident on Cathy Street that sent two people to the hospital.

According to Savannah Police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Cathy Street Sunday night. Police discovered a gunshot victim inside of a wrecked vehicle.

First responders transported the adult male to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say soon after a second adult male arrived at the hospital with non life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe the second victim was shot on Cathy street as well.

Savannah Police continue to investigate.