SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a suspect attempted to hang himself while in police custody.

According to a spokesperson for the department, a man tried to choke himself with a piece of clothing in December 2021. After the incident, the Internal Affairs Division launched an investigation that is now closed. A criminal investigation is ongoing, according to the department.

Three officers were placed on administrative leave following the investigation, a spokesperson said. Two of the officers are back working and a third was terminated, the department said for a “separate, unrelated incident.”

The suspect in custody did receive medical treatment for the injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Eight months before this incident, a 60-year-old man died after hanging himself in an interrogation room while in Savannah Police custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said officers stepped out of the interview room and returned to find the man unconscious. Five officers were fired and another suspended as a result.

WSAV is told no further information is available due to the ongoing criminal investigation.