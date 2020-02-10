Savannah Police Department to host recruiting event Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department will host a recruiting event on Thursday afternoon at Oglethorpe Mall.

The hiring event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Belk Court at Oglethorpe Mall (7804 Abercorn Street).

On Thursday, applicants will fill out application forms, go over their criminal history and take a PT test. Applicants should bring gym clothes for the physical test.

If applicants advance to the second step of the hiring process, they will take a polygraph test on Feb. 22. The final stage of the hiring process will be the week of March 2 and will include a final interview and a medical and psychological exam.

Join @SavPolice on Thursday, Feb. 13 for a recruitment event at the Oglethorpe Mall. The hiring blitz is 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. in the Belk Court. pic.twitter.com/NjcY7z42YT — City of Savannah (@cityofsavannah) February 10, 2020

For more information, call SPD Recruiting Cpt. Anaiyah Washington at 912-651-4226.