Savannah Police Department swears in 14 new officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fourteen new officers were sworn into the Savannah Police Department at the Savannah Civic Center on Friday.

The most recent class was officially sworn in after weeks of training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and specialized training at the SPD Professional Development Center.

Mayor Van Johnson, City Manager Pat Monahan, City Council members, Alderman Nick Palumbo, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter, Alderman Kurtis Purtee and Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, attended Friday’s ceremony as a show of support to the new officers.

The ceremony was streamed on Facebook for family and friends to watch.

The following officers were sworn in:

Officer Kolby Burwell

Officer James Clowers, Jr.

Officer Christopher Fortune

Officer Joalis Gomez

Officer Thomas Love

Officer Ryan McDonnell

Officer William Reynolds

Officer Keith Roland

Officer Colleen Sweeney

Officer Matthew Tufts

Officer Cheyenne Urban

Officer Joseph Vales

Officer Adam Weiss

Officer Matthew White

Congratulations!