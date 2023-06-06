SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) shared a new custom badge officers can wear throughout June in honor of Pride Month.

Smith & Warren Badges, a New York-based badge and uniform insignia company, designed the new badges. The design includes a rainbow color scheme set behind the Savannah City Hall building.

Police officers have the option to wear and purchase the badge for approximately $100.

The new pride badge is one of several custom badge options police officers can elect to purchase and wear on duty. SPD also offers custom green badges for St. Patrick’s Day and custom pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A custom purple badge is another new addition to the collection of SPD custom badges. The badge is in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is observed in October.

The optional badges present officers with the ability to express themselves, raise awareness and support others while on duty.

Officers will return to wearing their original badge options on July 1.