SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sunday, the entire community came together to celebrate the upcoming Easter holiday in a fun way. The Savannah Police Department hosted its second annual Eggstreme Easter Fun Day.

The event was free to the public and it included music, games, food, face painting, and even an Easter egg hunt.

Chief Lenny Gunther says he was excited to see everyone and proud of his team for putting together a great event.

“I’m ecstatic. To see everyone come out for an event like this and to be really honest the crowd that showed up. I’m very expressed that you know everyone came out to really have a good time for the kids, and I think some of the parents are looking for eggs too,” Gunther said.

Locals, like Kevin Pearce and his wife Karen, attended the festivities to take advantage of the nice weather and allow their son to meet new friends and interact with the police department.

“I mean I think it’s just great for, for everyone to have positive interactions you know with law enforcement. So that, you know, we build a sense of trust across the entire city,” Pearce said.

Chief Gunther stresses why it’s so important for everyone from the Savannah community to come together.

Gunther said, “Because it’s about community. It’s not just about one community, or one neighborhood. This is for everybody, as you can see a lot of people came out. We wanted to make it accessible so, everyone could come here. Daffin Park is a great park for everyone to be here and you know we’re very proud of this event, and we’re looking for like this for the rest of the year.”

This is the second event the Department has hosted. Due to the pandemic, the last event was in April 2019.