Savannah Police Department helps wrangle gator

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – First a cow, then a pelican — now Savannah officers can say they helped wrangle a gator.

Wednesday, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to a call of an alligator dangerously close to a highway.

Officers kept an eye on the reptile, making sure it didn’t stroll off until a gamekeeper arrived.

Together, they wrestled the gator into a truck for a free ride to a safer, more gator-appropriate home.

“But for real, what’s up? Is there a rumor out there that SPD is starting a zoo?” the department joked on Facebook.

“I would totally visit the SPD Zoo,” one commenter responded.

“I wonder what animal is next?” another wrote.

