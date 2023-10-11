SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Halloween nears, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is recommending its trick-or-treating time and tips.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, is the day to go grab your candy, SPD says, recommending trick-or-treating from 5 to 8 p.m. Officials say officers will be visiting neighborhoods during that time.

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the department will be hosting its own Blue Night Fright Night at its Central Precinct (1710 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) with a “haunted” walk-through, raffle and candy.

They’ll also be patrolling heavily traveled neighborhoods and areas throughout the prior weekend as celebrations and festivities are expected.

Here are some Halloween safety tips from SPD for trick-or-treaters and parents:

Trick-or-treat only during the suggested timeframe – 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Only visit familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and homes that have their porch lights on.

Walk on the sidewalk and observe all traffic laws.

Parents should inspect children’s candy before they eat any. If anything is unwrapped or looks suspicious, throw it away.

Make sure trick-or-treaters have a flashlight and are wearing costumes that do not restrict their vision, could cause them to trip, are flame retardant and are light colored and visible. Consider placing reflective tape on costumes or treat bags.

Don’t run! Walk.

Never go into a home while trick-or-treating.

Children should always trick-or-treat with an adult.

Notify the police of any suspicious activity.

Safety tips for homeowners:

Only hand out commercially wrapped candy.

Only turn your porch light on if you welcome trick-or-treaters.

Secure pets.

Safety tips for motorists: