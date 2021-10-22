Savannah Police: Crash with injuries closes Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that has closed down a portion of Abercorn Street.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), as of 3 p.m., just one northbound lane of Abercorn Street is open between Stephenson Avenue and Eisenhower Drive.

All other lanes of Abercorn Street remain closed at this time.

SPD reported injuries in the crash, though further details were not immediately provided.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Police advise taking White Bluff Road or Hodgson Memorial Drive to avoid the crash scene.