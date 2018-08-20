Savannah Police corporal loses home to fire; How you can help

A GoFundMe site is set up to assist a Savannah Police corporal whose home was demolished by a fire early Monday morning.

The Southside Fire Department responded to the home on Cresthill Avenue around 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Despite the efforts of the crews, the home of Corporal Chris Karsznia on Cresthill is a complete loss.

Neighbors told News 3 the corporal was home at the time. Fire Deputy Chief James Vickers says Karsznia and another person safely escaped.

Neighbors say they thought the cause was a grease fire, but Vickers says the investigation is ongoing. The department suspects the fire ignited in the middle of the home.

If you’d like to help Corporal Karsznia, here’s the site: https://bit.ly/2vWGyLm

Less than 24 hours after the fire, the fundraiser has met over half of the final goal.