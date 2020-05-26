Savannah Police Chief Minter denies resignation rumors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With rumors circling about his possible resignation, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter says he’s staying on the job.

A member of city council and a local car dealer received word that Minter was resigning.

News 3 spoke with OC Welch, who owns car dealerships throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, about his Facebook post that questioned the chief’s resignation. Welch explained that he had received the information from someone from the city he regards as a reputable source.

When asked about the rumor, contacts at the city and the Savannah Police Department told News 3 Minter gave them no indication that he intended to resign.

On the phone with WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian, the chief said he is not resigning and has no plans to do so.