Feds investigating construction accident in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A group of workers is hospitalized after a construction accident left them badly hurt. It happened on the west end of River Street in Savannah Sunday afternoon. Now, federal investigators are looking for answers.

The accident did not stop work at the site. Construction crews returned to work Monday, busy building the new, 419 room hotel/entertainment complex. There are reports the workers were knocked off a man-lift while trying to move a decorative piece into place when something went wrong. All three of the injured were taken to the hospital, two in critical condition.

Michael Daquino, with the Atlanta office of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, confirms OSHA has launched an investigation, but adds OSHA cannot release the name of the injured persons or the extent of their injuries, Dequino says they are unable to comment any further at this time.