Savannah Police asks public for help identifying package theft suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) warns residents of an increase in package thefts in the area and asks for help identifying suspects who were caught on camera.
SPD says they are beginning to see an increase in the number of package thefts reported.
Officials say package thefts tend to rise in the holiday months as people begin to shop more online.
Police say cameras captured multiple Savannah package theft suspects. See the images of the suspects SPD released in the gallery below:
SPD asks anyone who has information on any of the subjects pictured to contact detectives at (912) 651-6994 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”
Savannah Police also offered some advice for residents planning on shopping online this holiday season:
- Never have packages delivered to your home when you are away. Either have them re-routed to an alternate address, pick them up at the carrier office or ask a neighbor to pick them up for you. Those big boxes are a clear sign that no one is home and your purchases have been left unattended. Some thieves will follow delivery trucks to see where they make stops at.
- Use tracking services with your shipping provider to see where your package is and when it has been delivered.
- If you see a suspicious person in your neighborhood walking up to doors or following a delivery truck, call police.
- Install porch cameras that will alert you to the presence of someone on your property or capture an image of the suspect.