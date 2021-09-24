Savannah Police ask public for help locating missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Police say Leroy Spann was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E. Anderson.

Leroy stands 5’7” and weighs 130 lbs.

Leroy has low cut hair and could possibly be wearing a St. Andrews pullover and basketball shorts.

Police say Leroy frequents the 1000 block of Charlene Street, Whitmarsh Island, Tatemville, and Daffin Park.

Police ask that anyone who sees Leroy or knows of his whereabouts to call 911.