SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks the public for help locating missing Dominque “Bubba” Mallet Jr, 17.

Dominque was last seen around late Aug. 19 or early Aug. 20 on Bona Bella Ave.

He is 5’6″, 145 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

SPD asks that anyone with info on his whereabouts to call 911.