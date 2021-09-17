Savannah Police ask public for help locating missing 14 year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks the community for assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police say Jahki Epps, 14, was last seen Thursday night in the 4700 block of Ogeechee Rd.

Jahki stands 5’8” and weighs 170 lbs.

He has black hair with long twisties with orange points/tips. He may have been wearing blue or gray Jordan shoes. 

Jahki is known to frequent Buckhalter Road  and Salt Landing Road

If you see Jahki or know anything about his whereabouts, you are asked to call Savannah Police or call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories