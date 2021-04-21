Savannah Police ask public for help identifying subjects linked to aggravated assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks the public for help identifying a suspect and two subjects wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault investigation.

Police say the three are linked to an altercation that happened April 9 around 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Abercorn and Bay streets.

Police say the altercation resulted in a man receiving a serious injury.

SPD detectives described the suspect as a white male wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Detectives described the two individuals associated with the suspect as a white female wearing a yellow shirt and black hat, and the other as a white male wearing a black hat, shirt and pants.

SPD asks anyone with information on their identities to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm.