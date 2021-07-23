Savannah Police ask public for help identifying deceased man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asked the public for help with identifying a deceased man found on the Eastside of Savannah.

The man’s body was discovered earlier this month with no identification.

Police say the man had several tattoos on his arms and chest area. One of the tattoos on his right arm reads “Kelyn Marie 6 pounds 5 ounces.”

SPD asks anyone with information to contact the Savannah Tip line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and selecting “Submit Online Tip.”