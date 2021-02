SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department asked the public for help locating a stolen art mural.

Police say the 6’x6′ mural was stolen off of a fence on Bull Street near W. 31st Lane.

It was reported missing on February 4th.

The mural was created as part of the Starland Mural Project.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of the stolen art or any other helpful information to contact Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers, or call detectives at 912-657-8641.