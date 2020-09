SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a missing teen.

Police say Donald Jones, 15, was last seen September 21 at 40th and Burroughs.

Donals stands 5’10” and weighs 130 lbs.

Donald was wearing Nike flip flops, blue jean shorts, a reddish-orange shirt and white socks.

Donald also has a sling on his right arm and a horizontal scar on his forehead.

Anyone who sees Donald is asked to call 911.