SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a missing teen.

Police say Nyzyriah “NyNy” Darryl, 15, was last seen around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday on Simpson Street.

Nyzyriah was wearing a brown and burgundy shirt, black or jean shorts, possibly carrying a red backpack.

Nyzyriah has her hair in a bun.

Police ask anyone with info on her whereabouts to call 911.