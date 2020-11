SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help finding a missing teen.

Police say O’Quan Watson, 16, was last seen the morning of October 26.

He was last seen in the 1800 block of Mills B. Lane.

O’Quan is 5-foot-11, 215 lbs. and has a low haircut.

Police ask that if anyone sees O’Quan to call 911.