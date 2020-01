SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department asks the public’s help locating a missing man.

Savannah Police says Phillip Cater, 23, was last seen Monday evening near Food Lion on White Bluff.

Police say Cater is 5’03”, 98 lbs with brown hair & brown eyes. He’s wearing a green hoodie, blue pj bottoms and dark shoes.

Police say Cater hangs around Lake Mayer and Truman Pkwy near Eisenhower.

If you see Cater, please call Savannah Police or 911.