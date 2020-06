SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask for the public’s help locating missing man, Willie Lee James.

The 57 year old was last seen in the morning of June 12 leaving a residence on the 200 block of W. Lathrop Avenue.

Police say James was driving an older model, gold Honda Pilot with a Georgia plate.

James is 5’9″, 210 lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that if anyone sees James to call 911.