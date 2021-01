SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a missing 12- year old girl.

Police say Alana “Lana” Waples, 12, was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Nash Avenue.

Police say Alana was seen getting into a red Uber.

Alana was wearing a gray sweater jacket with a light blue or gray tank top and gray jogging pants.

If you see Alana, call 911.