SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help finding a missing 12-year old.

Police say Ade Stephens was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of E. Waldburg Street.

Ade is 4’10” and 100 lbs.

Ade was wearing a burgundy coat with ash grey sleeves, a black shirt and grey sweatpants.

Police ask that anyone sees Ade or has info about his whereabouts to call 911.