SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help locating a missing 13-year old girl.

Police say Jayda Turnbow, 13, was last seen at 2 a.m. Monday in the first block of Harlen Drive.

Jayda is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 lbs and has purple dyed hair.

Police say Jayda is driving a 2011 red Nissan Armada with GA tag RTT3765.

If you see Jayda, please call 911.