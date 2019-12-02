Savannah Police ask for help identifying two people linked to theft

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Southside Precinct announced their search for two unidentified subjects in a larceny case.

Police say the man and woman walked into the Great Clips at 5500 Abercorn Street the morning of November 14th.

Soon after the man went to the restroom, one of the employees at the business realized that her wallet was missing from her purse. Police say the victim’s debit and credit cards were immediately used at several nearby locations.

Police say the couple is possibly involved in similar crimes in surrounding areas.

Anyone with information on either subject is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403 . Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

