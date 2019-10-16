Savannah Police ask for help identifying convenience store robber

Circle K robbery suspect
September 30, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police ask the public for help identifying a suspect  caught on camera during a robbery at a convenience store.

Police say the robbery happened overnight on September 30th at the Circle K at 4315 Ogeechee Road. investigators say the man walked in and  demanded cash while acting as if he was armed. The clerk yelled for help from another employee, and the suspect fled from the store without taking anything.

The suspect is a black male, who was wearing gray sweatpants, a red and black hoodie, a black camouflage bucket hat and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

