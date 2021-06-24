Savannah Police ask for help identifying aggravated assault suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks the public for help identifying an aggravated assault suspect caught on camera.

Police say the woman displayed a firearm during an argument with another woman at Church’s Chicken on Montgomery Street on June 16.

Police describe the suspect as a Black female with blonde hair. At the time of the incident she was wearing black sandals, blue shorts and a black sleeveless shirt. She left the restaurant in a newer model blue Chevrolet Malibu.

SPD asks anyone with information to call the SPD Crime Tipline at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. 

CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

