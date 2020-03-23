Savannah Police arrest murder suspect linked to Sunday deadly shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Police announced the arrest of a murder suspect Sunday.

Police arrested Kahiri Heyward on a charge of murder.

Officials say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert Sunday morning at 539 E. Henry Lane. Officers arrived to discover a person suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive.

The victim died after being taken to a local hospital.

Police say the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Heyward remains in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or contact detectives at (912) 525-3124. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

