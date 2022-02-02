Savannah police arrest man suspected of several burglaries, aggravated assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police arrested a man suspected of several burglaries and aggravated assault in late January.

Police arrested Tyrhee Edwards, 25, who is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Edwards was charged with the following:

Burglary

Home invasion

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

SPD says Edwards entered five homes between Jan. 20 at 11:40 p.m. and Jan 21 around 3 a.m.

He shot one homeowner at a home in the 500 block of E 34th Street after the homeowner attempted to stop him from entering the home, SPD said. The man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his arm and the suspect fled the scene.

The man also fought a woman after he entered the home while the residents were inside. The woman was not hurt and the suspect fled the scene.