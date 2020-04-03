Savannah Police arrest Florance Street homicide suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Thursday Savannah police announced the arrest of Little Jay Lopez, 16, for the murder of Steven Meimen, II, 18.

On February 28, officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Florance and Orchard streets where they discovered Meimen with life-threatening injuries.

Meimen died from his injuries at a local hospital.

During their investigation, detectives identified Lopez as the suspect.

Lopez turned himself in at police headquarters Thursday and was charged with murder.

Lopez remains in custody at the Savannah Area Regional Youth Detention Center.