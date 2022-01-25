Savannah police arrest 2 teens for early January shooting that injured man, teen girl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers for a shooting that injured a man and teen girl in early January.

SPD arrested 16-year-old Zawan Graham on Jan. 21 and charged him with aggravated assault. On Jan. 24, police arrested 18-year-old Erique Street and charged him with aggravated assault.

“We will continue to put an increased focus on the unlawful use of guns in our City,” SPD Chief Roy Minter said. “With the help of our community partners and local citizens, I know we can make a drastic change in the violent crime in Savannah and make an impact in youth criminal activity.”

SPD said a man was shot in his foot on West Broughton Street around midnight on Jan 2. Police say the man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Around the same time, the girl was shot in her leg on Montgomery Street, SPD says. She was also taken to the hospital.