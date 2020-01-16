Savannah police arrest 2 robbery suspects & recover stolen car, search for 3rd suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to Savannah Police, officers Wednesday night trailed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle stolen in a robbery.

The vehicle came to a stop and three occupants took off on foot. Police arrested two of the suspects without incident.

The third suspect remains on the loose. Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’ 7” to 5’ 10”, with a slim build, late teens to early 20’s, with shoulder length dreads. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white logo on the front.

Anyone with information on this case can call 911 or a confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124.

To provide information anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

