SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police announced their Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a serious injury crash on Harry S. Truman Parkway that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Brandon Funk, 36, was driving south on the Parkway around 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of his BMW.

Funk’s vehicle struck a guardrail on the E. Victory Drive and the E. 52nd Street overpass.

Funk received serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.