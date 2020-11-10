Savannah plans to celebrate Veterans Day with socially distant ceremonies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah prepares to recognize Veterans Day with small, silent and socially distant ceremonies..

The ceremonies will take place throughout the city Wednesday starting at 11:00 a.m.

City officials say the events will include a presentation of colors and a moment of silence”

at Bay and Bull streets in front of City Hall,

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Liberty Street,

Victory Drive and Abercorn Street,

Skidaway Road and LaRoche Avenue,

and Montgomery Cross Road and Abercorn Street.

Traffic in those areas will be brought to a halt for the events.

The city asks spectators to continue to follow social distancing requirements during the ceremonies.

Spectators should not gather in groups to observe these events and stay at least six feet from others.