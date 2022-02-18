Savannah Philharmonic to play with Eagles at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Eagles are kicking off their Hotel California Tour at the Enmarket Arena Saturday night joined by the Savannah Philharmonic.

“This is the first performance that the Savannah Philharmonic has ever done like this, with The Eagles at the Enmarket Arena,” said Amy Williams, the executive director of the Savannah Philharmonic. “We’re really excited by it.”

It may be a first for the group, but with the new arena in town, Williams says it won’t be the last.

“It’s really an opportunity for us to take on this role as bands come in and need an orchestra in the community,” she said.

Williams says the arena’s arrival is important for local artists.

“The community is really excited for the arena to open, it really elevates the arts throughout the city,” Williams said.

Playing on stage with an iconic rock band is reason enough for excitement, but Saturday’s performance marks another big milestone for the Savannah Philharmonic — the return to big venues.

“In 2020 and 2021, we had small performances,” said Williams.

The pandemic posed many challenges for live performers. For the Philharmonic, it meant small venues, limited capacity and only a portion of its orchestra onstage.

“They were 150 person audiences, they were string quartets and there were very few musicians on stage,” Williams said.

In contrast, Saturday night’s concert will feature the full orchestra, complete with 38 string musicians and 24 chorus members.

“For us to be back with the full orchestra and everyone on stage… there’s really nothing quite like that,” says Williams.

You still have time to get your tickets. The show starts at 8 p.m.