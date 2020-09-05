Savannah Philharmonic to host free, outdoor concerts in Savannah’s squares on Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil) will present “Phil the Squares with Music” on Labor Day.

There will be two concert performances on Monday, one from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and another from 6 to 7 p.m. Both are free and open to the public.

SavPhil is partnering with homeowners and businesses in Savannah’s downtown are to bring music to the community. Musicians will be perched on balconies and terraces overlooking Savannah’s squares, performing a wide variety of musical selections.

“We are thankful to Greg Parker and the Parker Companies for hosting the kick-off of the Phil the Squares Concert at their corporate office on Chippewa Square,” Keitaro Harada, Music and Artistic Director said.

SavPhil says music played on Monday will range from Rossini’s William Tell Overture to ragtime jazz. SavPhil says there’s something for everyone. Featured artists include Mike Daly, French horn; Jimmy Hendricks, tuba; Paul Lott, trumpet; Carl Polk, trombone; and Jonathan Swygert, trumpet.

The “Phil the Squares with Music” performances will also be streaming on Facebook Live.

For more information, visit savannahphilharmonic.org.