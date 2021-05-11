Savannah permitting office revokes Netflix film crews permit to shoot series in historic cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A film crew is no longer allowed to shoot in one of Savannah’s historic cemeteries.

Netflix’s new teen vampire romance series “First Kill” is sinking its teeth into some serious trouble with the city of Savannah after not following permit guidelines while preparing to shoot in the historic Colonial Park Cemetery.

“If you have a production that has a couple of things go wrong, as the permit office, we question whether or not they can execute something successfully,” Senior Director with the Office of Special Events, Film & Tourism, Susan Broker said. “Particularly in such a fragile and important location as Colonial Park Cemetery.”

Broker made the call to revoke the permit after observing the permit violations for herself.

“The production did set up in an area that they were not permitted to do so. They were taking longer in other locations than their permit allowed them to do,” Broker said.

In a letter to neighbors, Broker wrote that production crews used a service lift inside the cemetery but were only allowed to on the sidewalk. She said crew members also altered the lighting in the cemetary without permission.

“Once the permit is given to the production company it is their responsibility to follow the guidelines set forth in that permit,” she said.

Melinda Allen lives in the neighborhood where filming is happening. She hopes these problems can be fixed if the crew decides to return to Savannah for future seasons of the show.

“It is good for the community in many ways but they need to be respectful of the people that live here. Not just come in and take what they want and leave us with a mess on our hands,” Allen said.

“Certainly we are a film friendly community but not to the extent to which we will jeopardize our wonderful, historic scared grounds and assets,” Broker said.

Production crews will be filming in other parts of the city throughout the week. They’re set to film in Lafayette Square until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

News 3 did reach out to a location manager on the project and they say they could not comment on the issue.