SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The sudden death of a well-known local pastor and civil rights leader has left many throughout the Savannah community stunned.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Pastor Clarence “Teddy” Williams died Thursday night in a crash in Bulloch County on State Route 67 near Anderson Cemetary.

Investigators believe Williams had a medical episode behind the wheel, causing him to crash.

Local pastors remember Williams as a musician, a man of God and an outspoken champion of Savannah’s African-American community.

“You knew how he felt. He said exactly how he felt. He meant for the good of our total community, especially for African Americans,” said Bishop Thomas J. Sills of Connor’s Temple Baptist Church.

Sills said Williams pastored in Claxton, Georgia, for many years before returning to Savannah at First Tabernacle Church. In recent years, he reestablished the church he grew up in, the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Savannah.

Williams’ family is still trying to wrap their heads around this loss, Sills said. He added that no funeral plans have been made yet.