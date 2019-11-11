Savannah paradegoers share what Veterans Day means to them

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of veterans and families lined the streets of downtown Savannah Monday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade.

Various organizations marched in the parade to show their support of the troops, from high school marching bands to veteran’s support foundations.

“It was great to see all the young people in the schools in the bands that were taking part in this parade here to let them remember that freedom’s not free,” Marine Corps veteran Jerry Gill said.

Greg Profitt served for 20 years in the United States Coast Guard. He says he attends every year because Savannah has the best Veteran’s Day parade he has ever been to.

“It’s a little more personal. I thought it was incredibly awesome,” Proffit said. “And I recognized quite a few faces. Means I’ve been here a while.”

Laurie Chase brought her family to the parade to honor her father and her children’s father, who served three tours in Iraq for the U.S. Army.

“This is probably the most important day to recognize the veterans and let them know that their service isn’t unrecognized,” Chase said. “They need more claps, more cheers. And especially seeing the students in the ROTC, it gave me goosebumps.”

Many stayed after the parade wrapped up to take a moment of silence and wave their flags in remembrance to the lives that have been lost in service.

“To see them come out and to see people appreciate them, that touches my heart,” Chase said.

