Savannah ordinance prohibits standing in medians

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It is now illegal to stand in medians between lanes of traffic for any reason in Savannah.

The Savannah City Council passed the new ordinance Thursday with the goal of reducing pedestrian accidents and making it easier on drivers.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Mayor Pro Tem for District 5, Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz said.

We’re all used to it by now here in the Hostess City seeing people standing on the medians either asking for money or selling things for money, but that’s all about to change.

“A group of us have been working on this for some time concerned with the safety of our medians throughout the city. We’ve received a number of pedestrian-related fatalities and accidents,” District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo said.

The ordinance prohibits people from standing in medians, as well as soliciting work or business from drivers and impeding the flow of traffic.

“This is a significant community issue and for us it’s about public safety,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

According to Alderman Palumbo, four people died this last year alone in pedestrian-related accidents. This is an issue previous councils tried to resolve. Alderwoman Shabazz was overjoyed when she learned the council was in agreeance to the new rule.

“This is a day of achievement for some many years of work through the awesomeness of our city attorney’s office,” Shabazz said.

The Savannah Police Department will enforce the new rule. News 3 asked a panhandler what he thought about the new rule and he simply said he “doesn’t like it.”

The council believes this ordinance will also help cut down on litter in the medians along major streets like Abercorn and Victory Drive.

Post 2 At-Large Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely said if this is going to work people need to be informed about the new city ordinance.

“A lot of times things happen in our city government and the constituents don’t even know about it,” Miller Blakely said.

There is still no word yet if you’ll face a penalty if police catch you standing in the median.