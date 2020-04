SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah fire crews responded to a fire at 417 and 419 W. 32nd St. Thursday.

According to the Savannah Fire Department (SFD), firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames streaming from a condemned duplex building.

photo: Savannah Fire Department

Crews managed to douse the blaze and prevent it from extending to neighboring buildings.

SFD says the duplex was unoccupied and had no electricity or gas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.