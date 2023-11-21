SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you want to shop for the holidays, taste festive food or see the city’s decorations, you might want to take advantage of some free parking.

The City of Savannah is gifting locals and visitors free parking in city garages on:

Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24: ALL DAY

Saturday, Nov. 25 from noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27 from noon to 8 p.m.

Normal hours and rates apply outside of the specified times. Learn more about Savannah’s parking options at savannahga.gov/parking.