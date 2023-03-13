SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hostess City claimed the number two spot on Southern Living’s South’s Best Cities list.

The lifestyle magazine asked its readers to vote on their favorite southern cities and 20 cities were chosen as the South’s Best, with Savannah coming in second on the list.

“Savannah draws visitors with its beautiful squares, historic neighborhoods, and one-of-a-kind restaurants, many of which have become part of the fabric of the city and have garnered fans from far and wide,” the article reads.

The top five of the South’s Best Cities for 2023 are listed as:

Charleston, South Carolina Savannah, Georgia Asheville, North Carolina Atlanta, Georgia Nashville, Tenneseee

To read the full list of Southern Living’s South’s Best Cities, visit here.