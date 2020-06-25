Savannah music venue The Jinx to close after nearly 17 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After almost 17 years of bringing live music to the Hostess City, The Jinx is closing doors on Congress Street for good due to COVID-19.

The owner said Thursday the pandemic has left them unable to afford rent and continue business.

In a Facebook post, the Susanne Guest Warnekros assured that this is not the last of the venue, stating: “We need all of you, our beloved regulars, supporters, artists, musicians and free spirits to know one thing, this is NOT the end of the jinx. It’s just the end of the jinx in this particular building. We will absolutely persevere!”

Guest Warnekros said there is no amount of money that could remedy the situation and although many people will want to donate in an effort to save the business, it simply isn’t possible.

“We do ask that you give us time to regroup and deal with this, and once we’ve found a new home, we ABSOLUTELY need you very much to help spread the word and fundraise for that,” she added.

The plan is to find a smaller location “sooner, rather than later,” but it’s something her team has sought for more than a year.

“When one door closes, another opens,” Guest Warnekros said. “And maybe we can even find a place that we love more, the world is full of possibilities.”

The Jinx has very limited hours at the moment due to COVID-19 and efforts to keep everyone safe. The entire staff is getting tested for the virus and new hours will be updated as soon as possible.

Saturday, July 11 will be last day The Jinx is open to the public.