SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, the Savannah community is coming together to help support the millions of people fleeing their homes.

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra hosted a benefit concert on Monday night called “Pray 4 Peace 4 Ukraine.” Organizers said they had about 150 reservations but expected more people to come out.

Singer Clay Johnson said the concert has been in the works since Russia first invaded Ukraine almost a month ago now.

“Our hearts were definitely stirred,” Johnson said. “We can’t do much, but we can play music and we can, you know, try to inspire other people to give and be motivated for a great cause.”

For Johnson, the cause holds a special place in his heart. He spent a couple of months in Ukraine, where he became close with his translator — who is still there serving as a chef for the Ukrainian soldiers.

The proceeds from the benefit will go to support his work, as well as non-profit PROEM, which is taking in refugees in Poland.

“We want the folks in Ukraine to know we haven’t forgotten and we will continue to share their stories,” Johnson said. “I love Ukraine, I feel like it’s a part of me, so I’m always going to be doing what I can for them so Slava Ukraini.”

Johnson hopes the performance reminds the Savannah community that the conflict is not over yet, and the people of Ukraine still need support.

“We’re just wanting people to know about it,” he said. “Even if they don’t give through us and they give through somewhere else to just do good. I mean, that’s kind of what we stand for is to inspire people to do good with what they have.”

Even if you missed Monday night’s show, you can still donate at the link here.