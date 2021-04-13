Savannah Music Festival to return in-person performances; announces artists, schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Music Festival (SMF) announced Monday the lineup of performers fo the festival’s 2021 Spring Season.

From May 23-30, the festival returns to live, in-person performances. All live performances will be held in limited-capacity settings with face masks and social distancing required.

Festival officials say the SMF Spring Season will include enhanced health and safety measures, including touchless electronic ticketing, reserved seating and social distancing between parties. All performance venues will feature multiple hand sanitizing stations.

The festival’s 2021 Spring Season includes the following performances:

● Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis – Sunday, May 23

● Performance Today’s “Piano Puzzler” with Bruce Adolphe and Fred Child – Tuesday, May 25

● Ulysses Owens Jr.’s Generation Y / Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Quartet – Wednesday, May 26

● David Finckel, cello, and Wu Han, piano – Thursday, May 27

● Rodney Crowell – Thursday, May 27

● Amythyst Kiah / Jontavious Willis – Friday, May 28

● Paul Huang, violin, and Anne-Marie McDermott, piano – Saturday, May 29

● Jeremy Denk, piano – Sunday, May 30

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 20 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available for purchase online at savannahmusicfestival.org or by phone at the Savannah Box Office by calling 912-525-5050.