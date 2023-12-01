SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tickets are on sale now for the 2024 Savannah Music Festival (SMF).

The 17-day event, featuring more than 75 live performances, will run from March 28 through April 13.

SMF will feature artists like Oumou Sangaré, Renée Fleming and the Escher String Quartet.

Tickets start at $32 (though some are free) and are available for purchase online, by phone at 912-525-5050 and in person at the SCAD Box Office (216 E Broughton St.).

The festival offers discounts for students, military, educators and seniors. Additionally, there are discounts for purchases of tickets to more than three concerts (10% off), more than five concerts (15% off) or more than 10 concerts (20% off).

Tickets to most classical concerts at Trinity United Methodist Church are available to patrons age 40 or younger for a discounted rate of $20.

SMF, a nonprofit performing arts organization, aims to present world-class celebrations of the musical arts that benefit arts education, the local economy and Savannah’s music community.